Fade To Black - Michael Orrell - June 25th

June 25th, 2024

UFOs And Ancient Aritifacts





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Michael Orrell recounts the remarkable event of July 1, 1990, when he accidentally photographed ten daylight UFOs, one of which has been likened to a UFO Rosetta Stone. Join us as Michael discusses UFOs, crop circles, the Nazca Lines, a pyramid face in Mexico, San Diego's famous rock faces, end-time scenarios, and more.

Mike is an author, researcher, retired graphic designer, idea merchant, and actor.

Known for his book Aliens From Above; The Last in Line, Orrell explores the possibilities of extraterrestrial life and its impact on humanity.

Website: https://reported-sightings.blogspot.com/2007/01/07011990-inaja-ufo-photograph.html?m=0

