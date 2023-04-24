Fade To Black - Mick West - April 28th

April 28th, 2023

ARRO And ET





Tonight, Friday on FADE to BLACK: Mick West joins us to talk about the ARRO hearing, who is ARRO, and his own work to figure out what may be in the sky of our planet...

Mick West is an American science writer, skeptical investigator, and retired video game programmer. He is the creator of the websites Contrail Science and Metabunk, and he investigates and debunks pseudoscientific claims and conspiracy theories such as chemtrails and UFOs. His first book is Escaping the Rabbit Hole: How to Debunk Conspiracy Theories Using Facts, Logic, and Respect.

West has appeared in various media including CBS, the BBC, CNN, Radio New Zealand and Scientific American as an expert conspiracy analyst and science communicator. He has twice been a speaker at the conference of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry, and in 2020 was elected a fellow of the organization.

Websites:

https://www.metabunk.org/home/

https://www.tftrh.com/

Premium Episode Download