Fade To Black - MJ Banias - August 27th

August 27th, 2024

UFO Subculture





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK:

MJ Banias discusses his research across various fields and disciplines. He explores natural phenomena that challenge current scientific paradigms and delves into the mysteries that lie beyond the known.

MJ Banias is a renowned researcher, writer, and journalist with a focus on fringe science, unexplained phenomena, and the intersection of science, technology, and culture. With a background in education and philosophy, MJ has dedicated his career to exploring the edges of human knowledge and understanding. He is the author of "The UFO People: A Curious Culture" and has contributed to various media outlets, including VICE and Popular Mechanics. MJ is also a prominent voice in the UFO and paranormal communities, known for his thoughtful and critical approach to investigating the unknown. Through his work, he aims to challenge conventional thinking and bring attention to the extraordinary possibilities that lie at the frontier of scientific exploration.

Website: https://linktr.ee/mjbanias

Premium Episode Download