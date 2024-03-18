Fade To Black - Nick Pope - March 18th

March 18th, 2024

2024 AARO Report





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Nick Pope joins us to discuss the 2024 AARO UAP Report and much more...

Nick Pope worked for the UK Ministry of Defence for 21 years. One of his postings was to a division where his duties included researching and investigating the UFO phenomenon, to assess the defense, national security, and safety of flight implications.

Nick Pope is a regular guest on various TV news shows and documentaries, and has acted as consultant and spokesperson on several UFO and alien-themed movies and TV shows.

Website: http://nickpope.net/wpte19/

