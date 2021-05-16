Fade To Black - Nick Redfern - May 18th.

May 18th, 2021

Marilyn And Martians

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Nick Redfern joins us and we will discuss his two latest books: 'Martians: Evidence of Life on the Red Planet' and 'Diary of Secrets: UFO Conspiracies and the Mysterious Death of Marilyn Monroe'.

Nick works full time as an author, lecturer, and journalist. He writes about a wide range of unsolved mysteries, including Bigfoot, UFOs, the Loch Ness Monster, alien encounters, and government conspiracies. His books include For Nobody’s Eyes Only; Monster Files; The World’s Weirdest Places; The Pyramids and the Pentagon; Keep Out!; The Real Men in Black; The NASA Conspiracies; Contactees; and Memoirs of a Monster Hunter. He writes for UFO Magazine and Mysterious Universe. Nick has appeared on numerous television shows, including Fox News; The History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, Monster Quest, and UFO Hunters; VH1’s Legend Hunters; National Geographic Channel’s The Truth about UFOs and Paranatural; BBC’s Out of this World; MSNBC’s Countdown; and SyFy Channel’s Proof Positive.

Website: http://nickredfernfortean.blogspot.com/



