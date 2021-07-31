Fade To Black - Peter Robbins - August 4th.

August 4th, 2021

Ufologist At Large

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Peter Robbins joins us as our Ufologist at Large... and we are going to talk about his favorite UFO cases, current topics, his writing, research, and what it's like to host his own radio show.

Peter is an investigative writer, author and lecturer whose writing and research are focused on the subject of truly anomalous UFOs and their implications for humanity. He has appeared as a guest on and been consultant to numerous radio shows, television programs and documentaries.

TV appearances include “Ancient Aliens,” the History Channel’s “Britain’s Roswell;” "Unsolved Mysteries;" "Good Day New York;" “The O’Reilly Factor,” FOX-NY; “The Real Roswell,” Nat Geo Channel; and The SCI FI Channel documentary “UFO Invasion At Rendlesham”.

Peter currently hosts "Meanwhile, Here on Earth" Monday nights on KGRA, right before FADE to BLACK.

