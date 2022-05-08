Fade To Black - Race Hobbs - May 9th

May 9th, 2022

UFOs To The Finish Line

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Race Hobbs joins us for a full night of UFO/UAP conversation and a preview for the X-Conference that is happening this weekend!

Race has researched and investigated the UFO phenomenon for over thirty years. In 1990, he was a witness to something very unusual over south Fort Smith. He wasn't sure what it was, but it was something that he had never seen before and spawned his curiosity into the UFO subject. He started The Fort Smith Arial Phenomenon Research Group in 1992, and began officially investigating sightings in the River Valley area. Race is one of thousands, perhaps millions, of people that have a true interest in the search for the truth regarding the UFO phenomenon and things unexplained. “I continue to look forward to the day we all know the truth about what has clearly been invading the air space, over our cities and towns, our military installations, and country sides with absolute impunity. One thing is for certain, UFOs have been here, UFOs are here, and everyday citizens from every walk of life are seeing them.”

Race's passions include family, researching the UFO phenomenon, being in nature, and sky watching. He resides in the beautiful Fort Smith River Valley, Arkansas, with his wife Robin "Bird", three children and six grandchildren!

Website: https://www.unxnetwork.com/