Fade To Black - Randall Carlson - September 28th

September 28th, 2023

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Randall Carlson returns to give us the pdates in his research!

Sacred Architecture; symbolism; geo- and astro-mythology; global catastrophes; ice ages; climate change; asteroid and comet impacts; mass extinctions; the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis; gigantic mega-scale floods in geological science and in ancient traditions; the Great Year; traditions of knowledge—its preservation and perpetuation through history; archeoastronomy; rise and fall of civilization in the context of global change.

Hailing from rural Minnesota, Randall Carlson is a builder, teacher, independent researcher, entrepreneur. Owner of Archetype Design/Build company. In depth research for over 4 1/2 decades studying geology, astronomy, ancient history, architecture, Sacred Geometry, symbolism and a variety of esoteric traditions. He has been an active Freemason for 45 years, He is the host of the podcast Kosmographia and a partner in Howtube.com, a new internet platform dedicated to freedom and uncensored exchange of ideas and knowledge. He has organized and led over 50 tours exploring sites of antiquity and geological catastrophism. Has led many classes and workshops and has lectured widely. Currently writing a book on the connections between ancient geometry, Earth change and cosmic cycles. He is also developing plans for an institute/school that incorporates the principles of ancient harmonic design utilizing Sacred Geometry, Archeoastronomy, Geomantic engineering and more as part of a project to launch a new education paradigm. At present working to bring forth new/ancient concepts of energy utilization that have the potential to alter the global industrial landscape.

