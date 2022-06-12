Rob Gauthier

June 13th, 2022

 

Channel Conversation

 

Fade To Black - Rob Gauthier - June 13th

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Rob Gauthier joins us for a full night of Channel Discussion with one of the very best on the planet. Seriously.

Rob Gauthier the 'ET Whisperer' is a world renowned professional and public Channeler since 2010.

For more than a decade, he has helped thousands of individuals receive clarity on their contact with ExtraTerrestrials and Extra Dimensional beings. Rob primarily works with three main guides - Aridif, Treb Bor Yit-Ne, and Metatron - but has channeled thousands of ET consciousnesses. Rob is also an in-demand speaker and teacher and has been featured in many documentaries, Gaia TV, internet shows, interviews, and featured in books for his unique channeling abilities.

His goal is to connect with others in how to connect with their own guides and inner knowing.

Website: www.ETwhisperer.com

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 322 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com