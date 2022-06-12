Fade To Black - Rob Gauthier - June 13th

June 13th, 2022

Channel Conversation

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Rob Gauthier joins us for a full night of Channel Discussion with one of the very best on the planet. Seriously.

Rob Gauthier the 'ET Whisperer' is a world renowned professional and public Channeler since 2010.

For more than a decade, he has helped thousands of individuals receive clarity on their contact with ExtraTerrestrials and Extra Dimensional beings. Rob primarily works with three main guides - Aridif, Treb Bor Yit-Ne, and Metatron - but has channeled thousands of ET consciousnesses. Rob is also an in-demand speaker and teacher and has been featured in many documentaries, Gaia TV, internet shows, interviews, and featured in books for his unique channeling abilities.

His goal is to connect with others in how to connect with their own guides and inner knowing.

Website: www.ETwhisperer.com