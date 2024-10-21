Fade To Black - Robert Bower - October 21st

October 21, 2024

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Robert Bower joins us to discuss how reality is defined through signs, symbols, words and language which shape our perception and experience of reality, what he calls Informatica – The Metrix in the Matrix. Join us for a thought-provoking conversation that challenges conventional views and reimagines the boundaries of consciousness and existence.

Robert Bower is an autodidact semiotician, driven by an insatiable curiosity and fueled by a boundless imagination. A true polymath, he embraces life as a Free Thinker, Explorer, Traveler, and Seeker. Over the course of five decades, Robert has cultivated a rich and diverse career as a Musician, Technologist, Producer, and Engineer, while also pursuing his deep interests as a Taoist, Citizen Scientist, and Author. A purveyor of consciousness, Robert has spent more than 50 years in music, 40+ years in technology, 30+ years exploring science and philosophy, and 20+ years as a content creator. His lifelong quest to understand the universe is reflected in his multifaceted body of work, which merges creativity with deep intellectual inquiry.

Websites:

https://www.robertbower.com/

https://mindwearapparel.com/

