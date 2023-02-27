Fade To Black - Robert Schoch - February 27th

February 27th, 2023

Secrets Of Rocks





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Robert Schoch is back with us to discuss his latest research and the re-dating of our history.

Dr. Robert M. Schoch, a full-time faculty member at the College of General Studies at Boston University since 1984, earned his Ph.D. in Geology and Geophysics at Yale University, his M.S. and M.Phil. in Geology and Geophysics from Yale, as well as degrees in Anthropology (B.A.) and Geology (B.S.) from George Washington University.

In the early 1990s, Dr. Schoch along with John Anthony West, recast the date of the Great Sphinx of Egypt from 2,600 BC back to 10,500 BC… by demonstrating that the monument has been heavily eroded by water despite the fact that its location on the edge of the Sahara has endured hyper-arid climactic conditions for the past 5,000 years.

Dr. Schoch revealed to the world that mankind’s history is greater and older than previously believed.

Website: https://www.robertschoch.com/

