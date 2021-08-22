Fade To Black - Scott Wolter - August 24th.

August 24th, 2021

The Stones are Back!

.

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Scott Wolter is back to give us a full update on The Stones... and we will discuss his deep dive into the world of ET and Disclosure.

Scott is an author and host of America Unearthed and has been the President of American Petrographic Services since 1990.

Scott is responsible for the independent petrographic analysis testing laboratory where the Kensington Rune stone was brought for investigation in 2000. He’s been the principal petrographer in more than 5,000 investigations throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, including the evaluation of fire damaged concrete at the Pentagon following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Websites:

http://www.hookedx.com

http://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com/



