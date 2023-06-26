Fade To Black - Seth Shostak - June 26th

June 26th, 2023

SETI Alien Hunting





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Seth Shostak, senior astronomer at SETI, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, joins us to discuss their hunting for Aliens.

Dr. Seth Shostak developed an interest in extraterrestrial life at the tender age of ten, when he first picked up a book about the solar system. This innocent beginning eventually led to a degree in radio astronomy, and now, as Senior Astronomer, Seth is an enthusiastic participant in the Institute’s SETI observing programs. He also heads up the International Academy of Astronautics’ SETI Permanent Committee.

SETI, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, is an exploratory science that seeks evidence of life in the universe by looking for some signature of its technology.

Websites:

http://sethshostak.com/

https://www.seti.org/

https://bigpicturescience.org/

