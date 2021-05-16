Fade To Black - Steve Barone - May 17th.

May 17th, 2021

UFOs Over Vegas

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Steve Barone of 'UFOs Over Vegas' joins us with some breaking UFO footage that was shot last week after an episode of F2B. We will share the amazing footage and discuss what Steve has captured on not one, or two... but three different cameras at the same time!

Steve lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, and in 2011 he saw his first UFO while on a cruise near Nova Scotia with his wife.

Since then he has set up video cameras on his property west of Las Vegas to capture what is going on in the sky over the city and Area 51.

He has a Facebook Group and YouTube channel, both called: UFOs Over Vegas... staying away from the public side of things as well as remaining behind the camera and not in front of it.

Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrMGXBl8YHOpsS95_iRlBlA



