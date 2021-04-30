Tim McMillan

May 5th, 2021

 

DeBrief Updates

 

Fade To Black - Tim McMillan - May 5th.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Tim McMillan of The Debrief joins us to cover all of the latest, breaking news in the world of UFOs/UAPs... it was a huge week for mainstream media and the world of Disclosure and we'll be covering it all.

Tim McMillan is a retired police lieutenant, intelligence analyst, investigative reporter and co-founder and Executive Director of The Debrief Media, LLC. His writing covers defense, science, and the intelligence community.

Website: https://thedebrief.org/

 

 

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

