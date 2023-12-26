Fade To Black - Tobe Johnson And Brett Eichenberger - December 27th

December 27th, 2023

'A Flash Of Beauty' Sequel





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Tobe Johnson and Brett Eichenberger join us to discuss the sequel to their film about Bigfoot: 'A Flash of Beauty'.

Tobe Johnson is the author, ‘The Owl Moon Lab’ books and researcher of all things related to Bigfoot. With over a decade of research and his own experiences he has dedicated his work to investigating the relationship of Sasquatch and the paranormal. Tobe is the co-producer of the documentary FLASH OF BEAUTY: Bigfoot Revealed. A groundbreaking 2 part documentary series that focuses on Sasquatch witness testimony. Tobe has come the conclusion that Sasquatch is not only very real, but is far beyond what most would have you to believe.

Brett Eichenberger is an award-winning filmmaker with over twenty-five years of experience working in the film and video production industry. His work includes the feature films Light of Mine and Pretty Broken, commercials, short films, music videos, and documentary shorts. Filmmaking has taken Brett around the world, but he feels most at home in the outdoors of the Pacific Northwest. As a native Oregonian, Brett’s been intrigued by Bigfoot since his childhood years, and this documentary has given him the opportunity to explore the topic in depth.

Websites:

https://linktr.ee/flashofbeauty?fbclid=IwAR2miSYupEUPosHHuJs0DRfH34IlZ2awUWL9gMwOHqmILX4cHMfzlT0d7Fo

