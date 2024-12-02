Fade To Black - Tom Dongo - December 4th

December 04, 2024

Sedona And UFOs





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Tom Dongo shares his research of the paranormal & UFO activity in the Sedona area over the last 30 years. Everything from UFO's, Alien bases, Bradshaw Ranch, Bigfoot, Remote Viewing, and oh so much more...

Tom Dongo is the author of 8 books and is recognized as one of America's leading authorities as a Paranormal, UFO, ET Researcher, remote viewer and over the course of many years been a key lecturer at numerous U.S national, and international, conferences including the International UFO Congress.

He studied at the Berkeley International Psychic Institute in Santa Cruz, California, and has spent the last thirty (30) years in the greater Sedona, Arizona area, which is known as one of the premier UFO hot-spots of the world.

Website: https://tomdongo.com/

