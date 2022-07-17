Whitley Strieber

July 18th, 2022

 

Communion 2.0

 

Fade To Black - Whitley Strieber - July 18th

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Whitley Strieber joins us for a very open and comprehensive conversation about ET... we are going to discuss what really may be visiting us, what our government knows, and our future world of Communion 2.0.

As someone who has changed our worldview, Mr. Strieber is one of the iconic cultural figures of our time.

Whitley is the author of the Communion series of books and many novels ranging from the Wolfen and the Hunger to the Grays and the Alien Hunter series. Communion, the Wolfen, the Hunger and Superstorm have all been made into movies, Superstorm as the Day After Tomorrow.

Websites:
https://www.unknowncountry.com
http://www.strieber.com

 

Premium Episode Download

