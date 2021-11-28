Fade To Black - William Henry - November 30th.

November 30th, 2021

The Observer(s)

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: William Henry joins us to talk about the film, The Observers and his recent trip to Egypt that he just completed two days ago... Jesse Ventura re-scheduled his time with us and he'll join us next week!

William is a Nashville-based author, investigative mythologist, and TV presenter. He is an internationally recognized authority on human spiritual potential, transformation and ascension...with over 30 years of research distilled into 18 books and numerous video presentations

He incorporates historical, religious, spiritual, scientific, archaeological and other forms of such knowledge into factually-based theories and conclusions that we are actually experiencing in our lifetime.

William is a contributor to the History Channel program, Ancient Aliens, and host of the Gaia TV series The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension, and Arcanum.

His latest book is The Skingularity Is Near: The Next Human, the Perfect Rainbow Light Body and the Technology of Human Transcendence.

Website: http://www.williamhenry.net



