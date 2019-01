It’s Fadernight!

YOUR calls, YOUR thoughts, YOUR voice.

All that…

AND…

Divine Frequency with Teresa Yanaros.

This is our last show for 2018… and it’s a Thursday night Fadernight… with Teresa Yanaros and Divine Frequency on the Airwaves… followed by astrologer Jeff Harman and his predictions for 2019 and then we open up the phones and take the last calls of the year!

We’ll see you in 2019!

Air date: December 27, 2018