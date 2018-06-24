Holly Marie On Fade To Black

June 25th 2018

The Science Of The Shamanic Arts



Holly Marie of Earthsong Healings helps people get to the heart of what’s weighing them down by using ancient, multi-dimensional clearing technologies to uplift people into true empowerment and emotional freedom. Many of her clients seek Holly for deep rooted ancestral trauma’s that need to be cleared through the DNA, inner child work, soul retrievals, entity extractions and to free themselves of mental slavery.

Holly is a huge advocate of alternative healing and believes that most prescribed medications are not needed and that through re-programing the belief system we can gain back our health, mental well-being and joy.

Holly has worked with the Qero of Peru, Michael Harner’s Shamanic Institute, Ancient Crystal Skulls (Rainbow, Zar (ET skull) and the Dolphin Clan, she has been a CMT since 1998 and has studied Crystal Healing, Reiki and Theta Healing.

Tonight we are going to talk about the Science of the Shamanic Arts.

Website: https://www.earthsonghealings.com/

Twitter: @Hollypachamagik

