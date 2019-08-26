Honovi Strongdeer On Fade To Black

August th, 2019

Special Guest



Honovi Strongdeer is a New Thought Leader, Ambassador for Extraterrestrial Contact, Medicine Woman and Soul Alignment Guide.

She presently lives in Peru where she co-facilitates ceremonies with mother Ayahuasca bringing through information that can help us live more aligned lives from the Star nation of Sirius.

Honovi empowers people to become a ‘Messenger Between Worlds’ in grounded, practical, applicable ways. As an experiencer, Honovi has been receiving communication from Starbeings since 2010 through Meditation, whilst working with plant medicines, Out of Body Experiences and Dreams.

In recent years she has begun speaking at International conferences around the world on this topic.

Website: https://chaiwiththecosmos.com/



