In Memoriam: John Anthony West

February 13th 2018

With Special Guests: Robert Schoch And Chance Gardner



Tonight we pay a special tribute to John Anthony West

Mr. West changed the world through his research and never ending quest of finding the truth about Egypt and it’s history…and he did it with his research partner, Dr. Robert Schoch of Boston University and director Chance Gardner with the Magical Egypt documentary series.

John Anthony West left this earth last week on February 6, 2018 after a year long fight with cancer and tonight we will celebrate the life and times of John with Robert and Chance and his impact on our world.

Website: http://www.jawest.net/



Dr. Robert M. Schoch, a full-time faculty member at the College of General Studies at Boston University since 1984, earned his Ph.D. in Geology and Geophysics at Yale University, his M.S. and M.Phil. in Geology and Geophysics from Yale, as well as degrees in Anthropology (B.A.) and Geology (B.S.) from George Washington University.

In the early 1990s, Dr. Schoch along with John Anthony West, recast the date of the Great Sphinx of Egypt from 2,600 BC back to 10,500 BC… by demonstrating that the monument has been heavily eroded by water despite the fact that its location on the edge of the Sahara has endured hyper-arid climactic conditions for the past 5,000 years.

Dr. Schoch revealed to the world that mankind’s history is greater and older than previously believed.

Website: http://www.robertschoch.com/



Chance Gardner is a multi-award-winning graphic designer, 3d animator, cinematographer and editor. After a 20 year career producing motion graphics and on-air promo for major tv networks including 20th Century Fox, Paramount Studios and NBC/Universal, he retired from television in 2001 to make documentaries. HIs first documentary “Magical Egypt” became a cult classic and is still in wide circulation around the world.

After 15 years, Gardner has returned to the Magical Egypt project to produce the much anticipated Magical Egypt series 2, which features the iconic personalities from the original ME, plus a new generation of researchers and unorthodox thinkers, all united by a common fascination with the unexplained mysteries of the past.

Website: http://www.magicalegypt.com/

