James Fox On Fade To Black

May 15th, 2019

The Phenomenon



Director James was born in England and raised in New York and California. He began his journalism career early in life as an assistant to father/writer Charles Fox, a quadriplegic with Multiple Sclerosis. Together they traveled on many magazine assignments, interviewing such notables as Stephen Hawking and race car legend Dan Gurney for the likes of Rolling Stone, Car & Driver to Sports Illustrated. James finished and sold his first documentary to Discovery by the time he was 28. He has since completed and distributed TV projects for Sci-Fi, TLC, National Geographic and History Channel and has made frequent appearances on Larry King Live, Night Line, Dateline, Anderson Cooper and others.

His documentaries, Out of the Blue and I Know What I Saw, are two of the most respected films in Ufology… and tonight we are going to discuss his next film, The Phenomenon, which is now set for major theatrical release later this year by The Orchard.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Mr.JCFox



Premium Episode Download