Jason Quitt On Fade To Black March 30th

Jason Quitt On Fade To Black

March 30th, 2020

 

Quittspiracy 3

The Ides Of March

 

Tonight is part three of our Quittspiracy Series with Jason Quitt.

We are calling it Quittspiracy 3... which is a Quittspiracy all by itself. Right??? Right.

We will have another list of great theories... and one or two my be very, very, time-sensitive.

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

 

 

