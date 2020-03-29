Jason Quitt On Fade To Black

March 30th, 2020

Quittspiracy 3

The Ides Of March



Tonight is part three of our Quittspiracy Series with Jason Quitt.

We are calling it Quittspiracy 3... which is a Quittspiracy all by itself. Right??? Right.

We will have another list of great theories... and one or two my be very, very, time-sensitive.

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/



Premium Episode Download