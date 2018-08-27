Jason Quitt On Fade To Black

August 30th 2018

Into The Void

OPEN LINES



Jason Quitt is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Jason is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Tonight we are going to talk about the Into The Void movie.

INTO THE VOID is a full length documentary movie that explores the vast topic of consciousness. Through interviews from experiencers along with reenactments, stories of out of body experiences, near death experiences, remote viewing, and other true events are shared and discussed in this film. – http://intothevoid.movie/

Website: http://intothevoid.movie/



Premium Episode Download