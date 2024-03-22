Fade To Black - Jason Quitt - March 22nd

March 22nd, 2024

New Book: 'Gates of the Anunnaki'





Tonight, Friday on FADE to BLACK: Jason Quitt joins us to announce the release of his new book: 'Gates of the Anunnaki'!

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of "Astral Genesis", "The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System" and "The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas".

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

