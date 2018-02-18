Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell On Fade To Black

February 19th 2018

Extraordinary Beliefs



Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell is an American contemporary artist and investigative filmmaker based in Los Angeles California.

Corbell documents ordinary individuals and their Extraordinary beliefs. This research has taken him into the worlds of nanotechnology, aerospace exploration, exotic propulsion systems, UFOs, the mystery of Skinwalker Ranch and what he calls, “The Phenomenon”. Corbell has documented the surgical removal of alleged Off-World Alien Implants, and with access to NASA, he has filmed the analysis of anomalous metamaterials alleged to be physical evidence of extraterrestrial nano-technology from UFO landing sites. Corbell has obtained death-bed confessions from former CIA and government intelligence officials, who claim to expose the truth about the UFO reality and its coverup. Corbell’s films reveal how ideas, held by credible individuals, can alter the way we experience reality and help us to reconsider the fabric of our own beliefs.

Jeremy continues to explore the EXTRAORDINARY BELIEFS of enigmatic people deep within the aerospace, military, intelligence, conspiracy, extraterrestrial and underworld communities.

Tonight we will discuss the recent US Navy gun camera videos, Bob Lazar and the extraordinary evidence that he will soon present to the world.

Website: http://www.extraordinarybeliefs.com/

