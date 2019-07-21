Jordan Maxwell On Fade To Black

July 22nd, 2019



Tonight, Jordan Maxwell is here to give us the complete history of secret societies and their influence on the world from day one.

Jordan continues as a preeminent researcher and independent scholar in the field of occult / religious philosophy. His interest in these subjects began as far back as 1959. He served for three-and-a-half years as the Religion Editor of Truth Seeker Magazine, America’s oldest Free Thought Journal (since 1873). His work exploring the hidden foundations of Western religions and secret societies creates enthusiastic responses from audiences around the world.

His work on the subject of secret societies, both ancient and modern, and their symbols, has fascinated audiences around the world for decades. Considering the rapidly moving events of today, and the very real part hidden religious agendas play in our modern war-torn world, he feels these controversial subjects are not only interesting to explore, but too important to ignore.

Websites:

http://www.jordanmaxwellresearch.is

http://www.jordanmaxwellshow.com

