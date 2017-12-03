Korinne Wilson On Fade To Black

December 4th 2017

Occult Priestess

Korinne Wilson is educated and experienced in the psychic arts, Reiki, alternative healing, Tarot, psychology, symbolic interpretation, Buddhism, twelve step / recovery counseling, cleansing and purification, states of consciousness, shamanic soul counseling, ascension + kundalini, rituals, spellcraft, soul craft, starseeds, spiritual warfare, psychic self-defense, world mythology, hidden history and many ancient traditions.

Korinne is a vessel for the God energy of Hermes, who is her master soul guide, often assisting in her work and study. She has attained great awareness of her soul, her starseed origins, her past lives and her missions here on the earth plane. She is a Psychopomp, walking between the worlds and guiding souls to the truth of oneness.

Website: http://www.occultpriestess.com/

