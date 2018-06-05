Laura C. Cantu On Fade To Black

June 5th 2018

Betwixters: Once Upon A Time



Author of Betwixters: Once Upon A Time, Xandria Drake: Ancient Rising, Viktor LaFontaine: Beautiful Games, Ole Grum’s Tales: One Barmy Beetle and Co-author of Wanderer’s Handbook.

Laura C. Cantu has many talents. As a professional dancer, Laura won six national titles and placed fourth in the Professional Argentine Tango World Championships. Her artwork has toured the world, and her first novel won a Goodreads’ book of the month award. To top it off, Laura earned her master’s degree in Oriental Medicine in 2012 and has been invited to work with some of the most respected and gifted healers in the world. Currently working on the Wanderer’s Handbook and The Vathylite Realms series, Laura is harnessing and focusing her creative energies to craft engaging materials that are designed to bring joy, inspiration, awareness, and empowerment to all who read them. With future books pending release, she continues to dance as a hobby, study energetics and wellness, and explore the mysteries of life. Laura also enjoys drawing and creating 3D art and animations, graphic design, hiking, meditating, creating new projects, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets.

Website: https://lauraccantu.com

