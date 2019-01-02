Laura Eisenhower On Fade To Black

January 2nd 2019

2019 – The Convergence Of Awakening



Tonight, for our first show of 2019, we welcome Laura Eisenhower! We will take a little look back at the year that was and a genuine look forward into 2019. Last year our community had major film releases, TV, books, individuals and companies with major stories to tell from all sides… UFOs, contact, abductions, Egypt, space, time travel, lost history and disclosure… and although a lot of progress was made, we now look towards 2019 as being the year that we all can start to have our questions answered.

Laura Eisenhower is a Global Alchemist, Cosmic Mythologist and Intuitive Astrologist. She is an internationally acclaimed speaker who has presented her work world wide. Laura is the great-granddaughter of President Dwight David Eisenhower.

She is one of the leading researchers on: Health, Exopolitics, Alchemy, Metaphysics, and Ancient History. Laura works to free us from the 3-D holographic time-loop, False Archonic systems and the Military Industrial Complex with their hidden agendas so we can take our power back.

Website: https://cosmicgaia.org/



Premium Episode Download