Laurie McDonald On Fade To Black

July 17th 2018

Journey To The East



Laurie McDonald is a graduate of Dale Carnegie Effective Speaking and Human Relations, and a graduate of Alchemical Hypnotherapy Institute of Sacramento. She has also assisted in teaching for the Alchemical Hypnotherapy Institute of New Mexico. She is a member of Sacramento Hypnosis and Sacramento Institute of Noetic Sciences, A.C.H.E (American Council of Hypnotist Examiners) and has been a certified clinical hypnotherapist since 1995.

Her practice is based on the belief that hypnosis is a powerful tool in dealing with a variety of human issues such as anger control, weight reduction, smoking cessation, stress management and addictions. McDonald offers techniques to teach the subconscious mind to maintain a positive focus and diminish mental images of fear producing events.

Laurie has been visiting a few countries over the last year… and just got back from Geneva, Switzerland. Tonight we are going to talk about the UFO Question in Asia… because we are taking a Journey to the East!

Website: http://www.trueyouhypnotherapy.com/

Premium Episode Download