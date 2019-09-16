Linda Moulton Howe On Fade To Black

September 16th, 2019

Special Guest



Tonight, Linda Moulton Howe is here to present her latest research into Antarctica, Cattle Mutilations and Disclosure.

Linda is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication. She has devoted her documentary film, television, radio, writing and reporting career to productions concerning science, medicine and the environment. Ms. Howe has received three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award, among others...

Linda has Earthfiles.com, her own radio program with John Burroughs on KGRA, appears on Coast to Coast AM, Ancient Aliens since it’s first season… and has traveled in Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico.

In addition to all of her research on Earthfiles… Linda now has a new series on Gaia called Truth Hunters… and tonight we are doing it all: Artificial Intelligence dangers to Sasquatch, Animal Mutilations and UFOs to Whistleblower updates to the cosmic mystery of Fast Radio Bursts.

Website: https://www.earthfiles.com/



