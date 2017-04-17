Maureen St. Germain On Fade To Black

April 19th 2017

Your 5D Self And Dragons

Maureen St. Germain is the founder of Akashic Records International (ARI) and Transformational Enterprises, Inc.

She has over 25 years of research and practical experience in the area of mystical and sacred traditions. She has developed many tools for the transformation that will help you achieve your heart’s desire quicker faster and easier. Her main focus in teaching the Akashic Records is to help you become the highest you can be at any given moment by loving your soul.

As a clear channel from Source and of your own guides, Maureen is continuously researching developing and introducing new methods that will help you connect with your own wisdom channel, change your future, improve your personal development and acquire spiritual awakening. Maureen has person connection with the Angels, Ascended Masters, Hathors, Divine Feminine and Dragons!

Her interest and studies include training with the Essenes’, Edgar Cayce, Tom Kenyon the Mayan Elders on esoteric mysteries from around the world. Maureen’s mission is to inspire everyone she meets providing a sense of self along with a passion and compassion for life lasting in your entire lifetime.

Through the powerful Akashic Records Readings you may determine the efficacy of a new idea or proposal thus produce stunning accuracy and tremendous growth for self and every client.

Maureen has taught in 14 countries including Japan, Taiwan, China Australia, Bulgaria, Egypt, Turkey, England, Scotland, Canada, Mexico and the US. Maureen has been featured in many magazines, trade publications and national radio including Fade to Black and Coast to Coast. Her books and CDs have been published into Chinese, Russian and Italian.

Tonight we are going to talk about dragons and your 5D self!

Website: http://www.maureenstgermain.com

