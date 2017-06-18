Michael Mazzola On Fade To Black

June 21st 2017

Directing A UFO Journey



Michael Mazzola is an award-winning filmmaker who started making documentaries in middle school. He became interested in UFOs and conspiracies while studying film at NYU and went on to direct Dr Steven Greer’s worldwide hit Unacknowledged, an exposé of the deep state. He is also an entrepreneur developing technologies that defy the establishment paradigm in an effort to bring an awareness of consciousness and emerging physics to the world through consumer technology.

Tonight we are going to discuss his journey… how he developed and directed the film, Unacknowledged and the movement towards Disclosure.

Website: http://siriusdisclosure.com/unacknowledged-film/

