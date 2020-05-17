Nick Pope On Fade To Black

May 18th, 2020



Tonight, Nick Pope joins us to talk about the recent Rendlesham Forest news and the Navy and Pentagon 'officially' releasing 'UFO' videos.

Author, journalist and TV personality Nick Pope ran the British government’s UFO program, leading the media to call him the real Fox Mulder. He’s recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on UFOs, the unexplained, and conspiracy theories.

Nick is the media’s go-to person for UFOs. He’s made appearances on numerous TV news shows and documentaries, including Good Morning America, Nightline, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and Ancient Aliens. He’s also written for The New York Times, for the BBC News website and for NBC’s technology and science site, and has acted as consultant/spokesperson on numerous alien-themed movies, TV shows, and video games.

Nick Pope gives talks and takes part in academic conferences, fan conventions, and debates all around the world. He’s spoken at the National Press Club, the Royal Albert Hall, the Science Museum and the Global Competitiveness Forum, and has debated at the Oxford Union and the Cambridge Union Society.

Website: http://nickpope.net/



