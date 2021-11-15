Observers World Premiere Event

November 18th, 2021

 

Observers World Premiere Event

 

Fade To Black - Observers World Premiere Event - November 18th.

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: The Observers Premiere live event with interviews with the cast and crew... including: Linda Moulton Howe, Whitley Strieber, Richard Dolan, Lue Elizondo, John Greenewald, and Roger R. Richards!

The Observers has it's World Premiere tonight, November 18th and we are going to celebrate with conversation from those who helped make this film and event possible... all live and simulcast on UnX Network, F2B and throughout the world on multiple media streams!!!

Website: https://geni.us/TheObservers

 

 

