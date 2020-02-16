Paul Hynek On Fade To Black

February 17th, 2020

Project Blue Book



Paul Hynek has worked in tech and entertainment and is currently a business consultant. Paul is also a former adjunct professor at Pepperdine University, and is presently a consultant for HISTORY’s new series Project Blue Book, based on a real project to investigate UFOs from 1952 to 1969. Paul is the son of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, an astronomer who worked with the U.S. Air Force investigating UFO cases from 1948 to the end of Blue Book in 1969. Dr. J. Allen Hynek began his investigation with USAF as a skeptic, but by the time Blue Book ended, he was convinced some UFO cases posed a real mystery.

Website: https://www.history.com/shows/project-blue-book

Book: https://www.amazon.com/Hynek-UFO-Report-Authoritative-Cover-Up/dp/1590033035/ctoc



Premium Episode Download