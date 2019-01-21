Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok On Fade To Black

January 21st, 2019

Special Guest



Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok is the rabbi/director of the KosherTorah School, found online at http://www.koshertorah.com/.

The rabbi is the author of Aiens, Angels and Demons, and other works.

Regular guest of the hit TV series ANCIENT ALIENS. Rabbi Tzadok teaches the ancient Ascent/Aliyah school of Kabbalah, which places emphasis on experiential spirituality. His school welcomes people of all backgrounds, who wish to learn about the authentic, and original Biblical world outlook.

Tonight we’ll be talking about the stories in Genesis, Pre-Adamic human race, evolved Dragons. Angels and Extra-Terrestrials.

Website: http://www.koshertorah.com/

