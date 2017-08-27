Ray Davis On Fade To Black

August 30th 2017

Anunnaki Awakening



Ray Davis graduated from The University of Kansas with a B.S. in Education/History.

He is a writer, thinker, and speaker committed to helping people shift paradigms in ways that better their lives and better the planet.



He’s published two books Anunnaki Awakening: Revelation (first in a trilogy) and The Power to Be You: 416 Empowering Thoughts for Daily Life.

After nearly dying at 25, Ray has spent the past 25 years studying the world’s great religious texts, comparative mythology, ufology, cosmology, and psychology. His unique take on human history is drawn from years of research and long hours pondering how the pieces fit together.

Tonight we’ll discuss the Anunnaki and how the history of our species is far more complex and muddled than the accounts in our high school history books.

Websites:

https://ray-davis.com

http://aatrilogy.com/

http://theaffirmationspot.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anunnakiawakening

