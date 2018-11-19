Robert Kiviat On Fade To Black November 19th

Robert Kiviat On Fade To Black

November 19th 2018

 

The New UFO Era

 


Robert is best known for helping the FOX Network establish its alternative TV department with highly-rated Prime Time documentary specials such as Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction?, UFOs: The Best Evidence Ever Caught On Tape #1 and #2, Miracles and Visions: Fact or Fiction?, Prophecies of the Millennium, World’s Greatest Hoaxes: Secrets Finally Revealed and Ghosts Caught On Tape: Fact or Fiction?

Robert then wrote, directed and produced the documentary feature, I Shot JFK: The Shocking Truth.

In 2014, NBCU-Syfy aired Robert’s two-hour “Event” documentary special, Aliens On The Moon: The Truth Exposed.

Currently, Robert is developing a TV series that expands on a December 17, 2017 New York Times “Front Page” investigation which ushered in a new UFO era by reporting that the Pentagon firmly believes UFOs recently filmed by military cameras might be alien spacecraft, posing a real and present global danger.

 

 

  1. 19th November 2018 | starmom says:
    i can't find tonights live show ?
    • 19th November 2018 | Drew The Geek says:
      The Spreaker player on the home page streams the live show. In most cases it will start playing automatically. If it's playing an older show at the moment, it will automatically change to the live stream when Jimmy begins the broadcast. For those with memberships, you can view the bunker cam. You may need to press play to get the stream going. As always, you can find a lot of information under the info menu item.

