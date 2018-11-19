Robert Kiviat On Fade To Black

November 19th 2018

The New UFO Era



Robert is best known for helping the FOX Network establish its alternative TV department with highly-rated Prime Time documentary specials such as Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction?, UFOs: The Best Evidence Ever Caught On Tape #1 and #2, Miracles and Visions: Fact or Fiction?, Prophecies of the Millennium, World’s Greatest Hoaxes: Secrets Finally Revealed and Ghosts Caught On Tape: Fact or Fiction?

Robert then wrote, directed and produced the documentary feature, I Shot JFK: The Shocking Truth.

In 2014, NBCU-Syfy aired Robert’s two-hour “Event” documentary special, Aliens On The Moon: The Truth Exposed.

Currently, Robert is developing a TV series that expands on a December 17, 2017 New York Times “Front Page” investigation which ushered in a new UFO era by reporting that the Pentagon firmly believes UFOs recently filmed by military cameras might be alien spacecraft, posing a real and present global danger.



