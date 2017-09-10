Scott Wolter On Fade To Black

September 13th 2017

The Cremona Document

Scott Wolter is an author and host of the History Channel’s America Unearthed and has been President of American Petrographic Services since 1990.

Scott is responsible for the independent petrographic analysis testing laboratory where the Kensington Rune stone was brought for investigation in 2000. He’s been the principal petrographer in more than 5,000 investigations throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, including the evaluation of fire damaged concrete at the Pentagon following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Tonight we are going to discuss the Cremona Document… how it involves the Templars… the time, location, reasons and possible proof that they were here in the United States 200 years before Columbus… and reveal the name they had for America before it was…America.

Websites:

http://www.hookedx.com

http://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com/

Twitter: @realscottwolter

Premium Episode Download