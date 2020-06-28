Scott Wolter On Fade To Black

June 30th, 2020

Texas Mysteries



Tonight, Scott Wolter joins us for a discussion about his recent trip to Texas, which he has just returned from right before the show tonight... that's right, we traveled to the future and already know this.

Scott Wolter is an author and host of America Unearthed and has been the President of American Petrographic Services since 1990.

Scott is responsible for the independent petrographic analysis testing laboratory where the Kensington Rune stone was brought for investigation in 2000. He’s been the principal petrographer in more than 5,000 investigations throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, including the evaluation of fire damaged concrete at the Pentagon following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

http://www.hookedx.com

http://scottwolteranswers.blogspot.com/



