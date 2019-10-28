Sha The Loon Witch On Fade To Black

October 30th, 2019

Sha Blackburn is The LoonWitch, a New England native and internationally known psychic. She has been featured around the country on the radio offering on-air tarot readings and is known for her gentle and up-beat energy as well as her sometimes “scary” accuracy with her Tarot readings. She makes her home in Southeastern Massachusetts where she offers Tarot Readings, Rune Readings, Aura Photography, Crystal Readings, Crystal Healing, Reiki, NLP Sessions, Workshops and Village Witch Services. You can also find the LoonWitch at fairs and festivals around New England and the East Coast.

Tonight is our sixth annual call-in Halloween show with Sha, The Loon Witch!!! ... get ready for an amazing evening with Sha as she takes your call and answers your questions ...

Website: http://www.loonwitch.com/



