Sonja Grace On Fade To Black

April 4th 2018

Spirit Traveler: Unlocking Ancient Mysteries



Sonja Grace is an author and mystic healer and for over thirty years has been offering her clients, both in the United States and abroad, immediate stability, clarity, and guidance. Through her healing, counseling and spiritual processing, Sonja has a wide variety of talent to choose from in which she accesses her ability to channel and communicate with the divine. She sees and receives messages from loved ones who have crossed over and offers a venue for healing in this world and the spirit world. Her ability to read and clear the karmic threads to past lives helps clients heal lifetimes of patterns.

Sonja is an energy surgeon and helps clients to identify where the discomfort is in the physical, emotional, mental or spiritual bodies.

Her latest book is: Spirit Traveler: Unlocking Ancient Mysteries and Secrets of Eight of the World’s Great Historic Sites, takes a unique approach to analyzing why famous historic sites, including the Great Pyramids, Stonehenge, and Tiwanaku, were constructed.

