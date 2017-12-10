Stanton Friedman On Fade To Black

December 11th 2017

Answers To The “UFO Question”



Stanton T. Friedman is a Nuclear Physicist-Lecturer and received his BSc. and MSc. Degrees in physics from the University of Chicago in 1955 and 1956. He was employed for 14 years as a nuclear physicist by such companies as GE, GM, Westinghouse, TRW Systems, Aerojet General Nucleonics, and McDonnell Douglas working in such highly advanced, classified, eventually cancelled programs as nuclear aircraft, fission and fusion rockets, and various compact nuclear powerplants for space and terrestrial applications.

Stanton is the original civilian investigator of the Roswell Incident and co-authored Crash at Corona: The Definitive Study of the Roswell Incident and TOP SECRET/MAJIC, his controversial book about the Majestic 12 group.

He has provided written testimony to Congressional Hearings, appeared twice at the UN, and been a pioneer in many aspects of ufology including Roswell, Majestic 12, The Betty Hill-Marjorie Fish star map work, analysis of the Delphos, Kansas, physical trace case, crashed saucers, flying saucer technology, and challenges to the S.E.T.I.

Tonight we will discuss all sides of the UFO world… the who, what, when, why and where… from one of the best and brightest minds of our community.

Website: http://www.stantonfriedman.com/

Premium Episode Download