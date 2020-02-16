747-228-2051

Steve Mera On Fade To Black February 19th

February 19th, 2020

 

 

Steve Mera is one of the UK’s most respected researchers in the realms of UFOlogy, Unexplained & Supernatural, with over 1000 hours of mainstream alternative TV Program interviews, such as National Geographic’s ParaNatural and Wild X-Files. He is the head tutor for the UITC Investigators Training Courses in Ufological Studies and the CEO of Phenomena Magazine, the world’s largest e-zine of its kind, distributed in 12 counties to over 1.8 million subscribers. He is an accomplished author of several books: A-Z of the Unknown, Strange Happenings, and Paranormal Insight, and he's the founder of the Scientific Establishment of Parapsychology (Est 1996) and the Chairman of MAPIT - Manchester's Aerial Phenomena Investigation Team (established in 1974.)

Websites:
http://zoharmanagement.com/
http://www.phenomenamagazine.co.uk/

 

 

