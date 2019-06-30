Steve Murillo On Fade To Black

July 1st, 2019

Special Guest



Tonight our guest is Steve Murillo and we are going to discuss what the Navy Pilots have been seeing in the skies and what’s being reported by the MSM over the last year and in the new History show, Unidentified.

Murillo attended the United States Naval Academy where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Engineering in 1982.

He was commissioned an officer in the Marine Corps, attended flight school, and served for 7 years of active duty as a jet pilot and maintenance officer for his squadron.

After the Marine Corps, he went to TRW, where he became the power subsystem engineer for a satellite program known as TDRSS (Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System), Flight 7.

Steve was the MUFON Los Angeles director… he held this position for thirteen years, conducting field investigations and monthly meetings until June of 2013.

Steve now heads up UPARS LA, the UFO and Paranormal Research Society, Los Angeles chapter. He and his group investigate all things UFO and paranormal, and have monthly meetings in Studio City, California.

Website: https://www.uparsla.org/

