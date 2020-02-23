The Lloyd Pye Special On Fade To Black

February 26th, 2020

Lloyd Pye Revisited



Tonight is our Lloyd Pye Special Event!

Jimmy has stated many times over the years that the one researcher he would like to interview but can't, is Lloyd Pye.

Lloyd passed away in December of 2013 before we had a chance to have him on as a guest on FADE to BLACK, but he left behind many conversations that we are going to analyze tonight on the show.

Many of his theories and research on Bigfoot, the Starchild Skull, the Annunaki and the origin of humans are as relevant today as they were when he first started to present them over 25 years ago.

Tonight, join us as we hear from Lloyd's own voice and we'll find out if Everything You Know is Wrong.

Website: http://www.lloydpye.com/

Premium Episode Download